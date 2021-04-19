Ghana: Actress Jailed for Sharing Nude Pics

17 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown has been slapped with a three-month jail sentence by an Accra court for posting a naked photo of herself on social media beside her son.

And Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, broke down in tears after the judge read out the sentence.

The photo, posted last July was reportedly taken on her son's seventh birthday.

Brown who starred in Sidechic gang among other movies is seen crouching, facing the boy, and holding his hands. He is wearing underparts while her breasts are 'submerged' in her long hair.

She captioned the photo: "I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don't pass by but see me as your mum who brought you to life."

She apologized for the incident but not before attracting a backlash and an invite for questioning by the police.

Brown pleaded guilty to all the three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person's privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts from another person's dignity and worth as a human being.

She had told the court, in defense that she was not 'completely' naked.

"I was not completely naked. He did not see my organs because I covered myself with a cloth and applied sellotapes to the necessary parts. Because the picture was taken in my own house."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.