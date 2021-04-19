Angola: Cela Municipality Gains Two Electrical Substations

Cela — The town of Wako-Kungo, in Cela municipality, in Cuanza Sul province, gained this Saturday two electricity substations to increase power supply capacity to the local population.

With a capacity of 400 and 60 Kilovolts (KW), respectively, the two sub-stations, who amoun was not revealed, were installed over two years, by companies Metrell and Cimeck, in villages three and six.

The 60 KW substation already supplies power to homes, commercial establishments and small industries, whilst the 400 KW substation will allow the distribution to the provinces of Huambo and Bié.

This power comes from the Lauca dam in Malange province, over a distance of 202 kilometres.

During the joint inauguration between the Minister of Energy and Water and the Cuanza Sul provincial governor, João Baptista Borges and Job Capapinha, respectively, the minister said that it was already possible to electrify the entire municipality and surrounding farms.

The government official advised farmers who are further away and interested in installing power on their farms to contact the Distribution Company.

As for setting up substations at the level of other municipalities, the minister said that "the sector is assessing solutions for installing electricity in the municipalities of Ebo and Quilenda, in the near future."

