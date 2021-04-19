Angola: Jmpla Wants Youths Engaged in Fight Against Corruption

Huambo — The first secretary of JMPLA, youth wing of the ruling MPLA party, in Huambo province, João Kalupeteca, urged young people to be more engaged in actions to moralise society, focusing on fighting corruption and related crimes.

According to the political leader, who was speaking during a mass political act, it is important that the challenge taken on by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, of fighting corruption, impunity, nepotism and sycophancy, has the support of all the youth, as the biggest segment of Angola and, at the same time, the driving force of society.

João Kalupeteca said that these were practices which had greatly delayed the dreams of young Angolans.

Before thousands of militants, including the coordinator of the MPLA Political Bureau's Monitoring Group in Huambo province, Mário Pinto de Andrade, and the party's local first secretary, Lotti Nolika, he said that the courageous fight against the corruption led by President João Lourenço was the Angolans' greatest hope for a better future.

"We are aware of the difficulties that young people face, especially the lack of jobs and housing, besides the insufficient number of classrooms and health units, the degradation of some access roads and the high prices of the basic foodstuff, which are gradually being improved by the government," he said.

The first secretary of MPLA in the province of Huambo, Lotti Nolika, was satisfied with the work that has been carried out by the militants of JMPLA, that at the limit of their capacities, in their neighbourhood, village or town, they do everything for the growth and the common welfare.

