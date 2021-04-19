Angola: Minister Praises Partnership Between State and Churches

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, on Sunday in Luanda, praised the partnership between the Angolan State and churches in the task of moralising society.

The Cabinet minister made this statement when speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the reopening of the cathedral of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World (Tocoista), located on Pedro de Castro Van-Dúnem "Loy" avenue, in the Golf area.

According to Jomo Fortunato, this partnership has been outstanding in the promotion of civic and moral values and in the execution of social projects aiming at improving the living conditions of the citizens.

He appealed for the strengthening of the dialogue between the churches, as well as the promotion of ecumenism in order for the religious denominations to pursue the same objective.

He stressed that the Constitution of the Republic of Angola determines that the State recognises and respects the different religious denominations, which are free in their organisation and in the exercise of their activities, as long as they comply with the provisions of the law.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Tocoist Church, bishop Dom Afonso Nunes, in a statement to the press, highlighted the contribution of the faithful in the rehabilitation of the temple, whose works lasted 20 months.

The religious leader recommended the faithful to take good care of the infrastructure, which was fitted with new equipment and had changes in its architectural structure.

