Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 89 New Infections, 21 Recoveries

Luanda — At least eighty-nine new cases and 21 recovered patients are the results of the last 24 hours announced, this Sunday, by the Angolan health authorities.

The data are contained in the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access, which indicates the diagnosis of 72 cases in Luanda, 7 in Cabinda, 6 in Huíla, 1 in Cuanza Sul, 1 in Bengo and 1 in Zaire.

Amongst the new patients, it said, whose ages range from 7 to 95 years old, 51 are men and 38 women.

Of those recovered, 13 live in Luanda and eight in Namibe.

The general table shows 24,389 cases, with 561 deaths, 22,597 recovered and 1,231 active. Of the active cases, seven are in critical condition, 18 serious, 63 moderate, 39 light and 1,104 asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, 1,547 samples were processed.

In the inpatient centres are 127 patients, while 47 citizens are in institutional quarantine.

