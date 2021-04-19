Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Joins Family Members At the First Anniversary of the Death of Former Vice President Solomon Ekuma Berewa

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined the congregation at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Juba, West of Freetown as part of the first death anniversary of former Vice President Solomon Ekuma Berewa.

Born on 6 August 1938 and served as Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone from May 2002 to September 2007, the celebrated lawyer and father died on 5 March 2020 in Freetown.

In a short homily during the remembrance service, Rev. Fr. Augustine Berewa, described the late man as a great gift to Sierra Leone and the Roman Catholic Church, adding that the souls of the righteous were with the Lord and that no torment shall touch them. He said that God, being so faithful, would not forget His people and would console His people during moments of grief.

"Solo B was simple and a man with great humour. He hated politics of tribalism and regionalism. He placed the country above his ambition. This was displayed during the 2007 elections in the country," he noted.

In his tribute, President Bio referred to the late former Vice President as a self-made man, whose life was worthy of example, adding that Berewa was a successful man who did a great job for his country during its dark days.

"We are celebrating a man who served the country, humanity and the SLPP diligently. His contributions toward the development of the country cannot be easily challenged because of the positive lives he touched," he recalled.

The President further noted that Solomon Berewa gave his best to politics and the law profession, saying that he was extremely hardworking and ethically minded throughout his public life.

