Tanzania: CAG Takes Heslb to Task Over Shortfalls in Loans Repayment

Dar es Salaam — Thousands of eligible students miss out on higher education loans due to long-term defects in debt collection by the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB), the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reveals in his 2019/20 report.

This, according to the report, was among other reasons that hinder HESLB to achieve its basic goal of supporting all qualified students from poor households to access higher education.

The defects identified include faults in formulating and implementing collection strategies, planning and reporting audit results for employers and poor collection of issued invoices.

The revelation, which was made public in Parliament last week, says the annual collection of loans by HESLB against loans to be repaid based on total calculations was between Sh330 billion (32 percent) and Sh465 billion (48 percent) for a period of five years from the financial years 2012/13 to 2016/17.

"Collections were only 35 percent instead of the 70 percent targeted for the 2013/14 financial year. In the 2016/17 financial year which was the last year to implement the Strategic Plan of the time, the board was collected only 48 percent instead of the planned 80 percent," it states in part.

The audit report noted that, for the financial years 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17, the rate of finding recipients of repayable loans increased from 28 percent to 51 percent.