South Africa: ANC's Personality Politics - When the Objectives of the Individual Override Those of the Party

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

If SA's political parties cannot withstand the internal tensions between the personalities within them, we may start to see people - individuals - becoming more important than the parties they represent.

As the battle for control of the ANC continues, there are indications that some of the agendas are becoming more personal, and that the top people are prepared to allow their own party to be damaged in the process. These personal fights could be a sign that political fighters are becoming more desperate and ready to do anything.

The symbol of this dynamic in the governing ANC is probably the party Secretary-General Ace Magashule, but he is not alone in this behaviour.

It is likely that this personalisation could have long-term implications for several parties, and at a time when electoral reform (specifically around whether an individual can run for office) is in the offing, this could well weaken the power of political parties as coherent political entities.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported on what appear to be Magashule's attempts to avoid having to act in line with the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution that those charged with criminality must step aside...

