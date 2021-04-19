South Africa: SA Hockey Players Desperate for Olympic Games Funding and Future Sponsorship

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

Excitement is building among South African athletes, yet smaller sporting codes continue to search for funding that could make all the difference to their respective campaigns.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) had secured a sponsor and would have the financial means to send Team SA to Tokyo in July and August, president Barry Hendricks recently confirmed.

In March, Sascoc presented an Olympic budget to Parliament in which it had costed flights and accommodation, as well as a $25 per diem for a 350-person contingent in Tokyo. The total was R44-million, which, compared with teams such as the US, China and Great Britain, is small change.

But that's the reality of South African sport. If there isn't private funding through sponsors or broadcast rights sales, Sascoc is not going to save federations.

Although Sascoc will pick up the tab for sending Team SA to Tokyo, for smaller disciplines such as hockey, the challenge of generating funding for the preparation phase still looms large. Olympic funding is needed constantly to improve a sports code, not just for a few weeks every four years.

Even in these dire financial times,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

