Uganda: Why Police Promoted 3,100 Junior Officers

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, yesterday released a radio message announcing promotions of 3,097 junior officers to various ranks of inspector of Police, (IP), Assistant Inspector of Police, (AIP) Sergeant (SGT) and corporal (CPL), Out of the promoted officers, 2,566 were male, and 531 were female.

Police last held promotions in February 2016 under the leadership of Gen Kale Kayihura.

Since then, several senior police officers serving as directors, deputy directors, commissioners in charge of departments and units have retired or been replaced with officers of lower rank.

Sources on the police promotions board told Daily Monitor that when Gen Kayihura left, Mr Ochola brought back senior officers who were not active in service.

"It was very rare during the time of Kayihura to promote non-commissioned police officers, he could only concentrate on senior officers and as a result, senior officers started fighting for offices while the junior officers deserted the office, those who remained started misbehaving because they were not motivated," the source said.

The officers who were put in acting positions and they performed well included Mr Lawrence Niwabiine as acting director traffic directorate, Richard Edyegu as acting director Logistics, Andrew Mubiru acting director Forensic science, Charles Birungi acting director Interpol, Commissioner of police Felix Baryamwisaki acting director ICT and James Ocaya acting director Research and planning, the source added.

The source said the Criminal Investigations Directorate has several officers serving in an acting capacity.

The general crimes desk is headed by superintendent Topher Gimei yet it is supposed to be occupied by a commissioner, the homicide department is headed by superintendent Agaba Monday as acting commissioner, narcotics department is headed by superintend ent Tinka Zarugaba as acting commissioner, political and electoral offences department is headed by senior superintendent Henry Mugumya as acting commissioner.

Cyber investigations department is headed by Assistant Superintendent while Anti-corruption and Economic department is headed by an assistant commissioner.

The appointment of the officers in acting positions followed the retirement of senior police officers who were at the rank of Assitant Inspector general of police , senior commissioner of police and commissioners of police.

In November 2019, the police council resolved that promotions should resume. The plan was to promote more than 500 senior police officers in the first quarter of 2020 but this did not happen.

Early last year Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye said money had been allocated for promotions and wages bills for new ranks.

Mr Kasingye said the force would move to fill the structure in command through promotions.

Ms Rose Nahyuha, who is the acting commissioner for women affairs, said female police officers often ask her why promotions are not being held.

Ranks Male Female Total

PC - CPL 1,103 155 1,258

CPL - SGT 883 216 1,099

SGT - AIP 306 98 404

AIP - IP 274 62 336

Total 2566 531 3,097