Western Sahara: 'We Will Face the Israeli Drones Used By Morocco,' Affirms Sahrawi Official

18 April 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — The Sahrawi army will be able to face the drones used by the Moroccan occupation army, said the Secretary General of the Sahrawi Ministry of Security and Documentation Sidi Ougal, stressing that the French intervention in Western Sahara was not only political but also military.

In a statement to APS, Sidi Ougal said that the Moroccan regime had appealed to its allies after the great difficulties it faced on the ground, stating that the drone that targeted the head of the Sahrawi gendarmerie, Dah El Bendir was an Israeli one.

The Sahrawi military chief was eliminated by a Harfang drone, which is a version of the Israeli Heron drone, franked by Airbus Defense and Space.

Information received by the Moroccan website the Desk.ma report a combined operation carried out by a Harfang drone of Israeli design that pointed the target with a laser rangefinder, allowing a fighter to execute the strike from a great distance by one or more shots of air-to-ground missiles.

