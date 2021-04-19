Namibia: Nampower Lights Up Oshamukweni At N$4,5m

THE Oshamukweni community in the Ohangwena region has joined other communities across the country who are enjoying social and economic facilities through NamPower's electrification projects.

Last week Tuesday saw the announcement of the completion of the Oshamukweni electrification project, which included the installation of a medium-voltage (33 kV) overhead line of 15 km, four transformers and a low-voltage outside lighting distribution system, as well as the wiring of school buildings.

The project, which started last year, cost N$4,5 million.

NamPower's managing director, Simson Haulofu, who officiated at the occasion, said NamPower believes electrifying rural communities improves communities' quality of life as it provides opportunities for economic development.

"NamPower continually increases its budget allocated to the electrification programme, and we believe that through this gesture, health and educational services will improve, and economic and commercial activities will increase in these rural communities. The Ohangwena region is mainly an agricultural region, and I believe access to electricity for these farming methods with the use of the now-available electricity will accelerate agricultural activities and increase production," Haulofu said.

"I am especially delighted that our national rural electrification programme has reached this part of the Ohangwena region where it involves educational facilities and essential services, such as healthcare," he said.

Haulofu said NamPower was made aware of the region's need for electrification when a public figure alerted the power utility to the needs of Oshamukweni Combined School.

"The person was touched by the fact that pupils were studying in the dark, and pleaded with NamPower to include the school in its rural electrification programme. NamPower heeded the call to bring the project to the area, as it would include more than just the school," he said.

The project includes the electrification of the Oshalumbu clinic and three growth points, namely the Omipapa, Eengete and Oshalumbu areas.

NamPower has since 1991 invested millions in the electrification of rural communities and unelectirified public institutions nationwide.

"Over the past five years, NamPower's rural electrification programme, which is part of the bigger national electrification programme, has invested more than N$50 million in the electrification of various localities in the Ohangwena region alone."

Early this month, The Namibian reported that it was still a major struggle to light up the north.

According to the Northern Electricity Distributor (Nored), only 46% of 3 710 potential power connections created by June last year have been realised.

This means during this time the distributor could secure only 1 706 connections to the grid, despite the increased demand for electricity in the north-western, central-northern, and eastern regions.

Email: [email protected]