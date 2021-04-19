Namibia: Cops Detain 'Jack Sparrow' and 'Missing Woman'

THANKS to public alertness, Daniella Beukes (22), whose disappearance went viral on social media over the weekend, and her alleged former boyfriend, Lenard Pelley (aka 'Jack Sparrow'), who is wanted for assault and housebreaking, were spotted and detained at Oshikango on Sunday morning.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu told The Namibian that members of the public first spotted the duo at a take-away outlet, after which they were followed to a building where it is assumed they would stay. This is when the Ohangwena police were informed and the two detained.

"A member of the public said he noticed the viral reports on social media and may have recognised the woman, especially because of tattoos seen on photos posted. Job well done to the public members involved and our news media," said Iikuyu.

He said the two were transported back to Walvis Bay for further questioning. He further said the two will be questioned to establish their intentions in going to Oshikango, as the police suspect they may have attempted to flee to South Africa at first. Beukes will also be questioned whether she was accompanying Jack Sparrow voluntarily, as there were claims that she might have been kidnapped.

"These are all the things we need to find out now. If she went voluntarily, then there's nothing more we can do, but he (Pelley) will still appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday (today)," said Iikuyu.

Beukes lives at the harbour town with a male friend. It was also at Walvis Bay where Pelley allegedly stabbed two men and broke into a house, stealing a bicycle, clothes and solar panels. Before her detention, Beukes was last seen on Thursday night at about 22h00 by her boyfriend when he escorted her home.

"The boyfriend was later attacked by Pelley.

He broke into the boyfriend's home and attacked him, stabbing him in the neck and stealing a bicycle, clothes and a solar panel," Iikuyu told The Namibian.

"The same suspect also attacked another man by stabbing him in the stomach, also at Walvis Bay. The victim was a friend of the missing person, but he did not open a case," said Iikuyu, adding that the stab victims survived the attacks.

Although there was no evidence that Beukes and 'Jack Sparrow' were seen together during and after the incidents, Iikuyu said one victim identified the suspect as a former boyfriend of Beukes, Iikuyu said.

"We suspect he was going around looking for her."