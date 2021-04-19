Namibia: Letu Launches the Latest Collection, Enlists New Brand Ambassadors

After a three-year break, Meduletu Mulokoshi, founder of Letu Urban Wear, launched a new collection last week and introduced influencers Karin Kuumbwa and acclaimed male model Joe White as brand ambassadors.

Kuumbwa, a medicinal chemistry final-year student at the University of Namibia, is a well-known influencer with a solid following on her social media pages. She says she feels honoured and excited to be the co-face of the brand.

According to Mulokoshi, Kuumbwa is an astute young influencer with integrity, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to deal with all age groups. "Based on the retail shop experience where she was working, I got her as a reference," says Mulokoshi.

Teemus Joe Nakapela, who goes by the moniker Joe White, is an acclaimed male model signed to the Space Modeling Academy and Agency. He is excited to contribute to the growth of the brand.

Mulokoshi pointed out that the new brand ambassadors will be responsible for different tasks, ranging from promoting products or services in-store to implementing marketing campaigns.

They will also monitor customer feedback and escalate complaints to the Letu Urban Wear team. Aside from that, they will be tasked with maintaining a positive image for the brand.

"In the past, the brand has been represented by males only. After nine years in existence, we have decided to choose a female influencer as an ambassador to empower more women," says Mulokoshi.

The new collection launched last week includes round-neck T-shirts, golfers, bucket hats, children's items, face masks and much more. Mulokoshi says the new collection will cater to everyone, with locally made Namibian art for the Namibian people.

The name Letu came from Meduletu, he explains, which is his first name. "I got the name [Meduletu] during the liberation struggle," says Mulokoshi.

This year, the brand will give back to the community by donating hoodies, as well as organising a soccer tournament to create awareness of the need to plough back into the community.