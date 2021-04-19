Namibia: Hengari Claims Seibeb Threatened Geingob's Safety

THE Presidency is gearing up to take legal action against Landless People's Movement (LPM) parliamentarian Henny Seibeb for allegedly threatening the safety of president Hage Geingob.

This was by acting "violently" by destroying and throwing papers around, the president's press secretary, Alfredo Hengari, yesterday told The Namibian.

This comes after Seibeb was dragged out of the National Assembly (NA) by Geingob's head of security, Johan Ndjaronguru, on Thursday during the president's state of the nation address (Sona).

"The actions of the head of security were based on the threats posed by the actions of the members of parliament, who started to act in an aggressive manner, throwing objects around, including the mace. The head of security acted accordingly to secure the safety of the head of state," Hengari said.

He said the Presidency is seeking legal advice in order to pursue the appropriate action following the incident in parliament last week.

He said Ndjaronguru's presence in the chambers was normal practice.

"The president is a guest in parliament on the occasion of the Sona or the opening of parliament, consistent with the security assessments for the president, and the head of security accompanies the president to functions, including the Sona in parliament," he said.

Legal Assistance Centre director Tony Hancox referred The Namibian to the parliamentary standing rules and orders, saying only the sergeant at arms can remove a member of parliament at the request of the speaker.

According to the NA's standing rules and orders, Section 113 (b) states that any member who fails to withdraw from the chamber when instructed to do so by the presiding officer shall be escorted from the chamber by the sergeant at arms.

Parliament defines a sergeant at arms as the officer who leads the presiding officer in and out of the chamber and carries a mace.

NA secretary Lydia Kandetu on Friday in a press statement insisted that Seibeb was dragged out of the chamber by parliamentary protection services.

"Therefore, rule 113 came into force as a final resort, and the members of the parliamentary protection services came into the house to reinforce the sergeant at arms in implementing the ruling of the speaker by removing the two members," Kandetu said.

However, in footage of the incident, Seibeb is seen being dragged out by Ndjaronguru, who is not part of the parliamentary protection services.

Kandetu said Seibeb and LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi were unruly throughout Geingob's address.

"Hon. Swartbooi and Hon. Seibeb still could not adhere to the rules of the house, which resulted in the speaker seeking the assistance of the sergeant at arms in escorting the two members out of the house," the statement reads.

CONDEMNATION

Rally for Democracy and Progress leader Mike Kavekotora expressed his disappointment at last week's events in parliament.

"That was the most harmful blow to democracy. It also highlighted the weakness of the presiding officer," he says.

He says the president's guards had no right to be in parliament and the did not know who instructed them to be there.

Swanu president Tangeni Iiyambo concurs, saying the president's security guards should never have been allowed in the chambers in the first place.

"It was unconstitutional," he says.

Meanwhile, prominent defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo says: "What happened to Henny Seibeb is truly shocking and represents what happens on a daily basis in our country. I condemn it fully! Debate should be allowed to unfold robustly and even disorderly if necessarily."

LPM ON THE DEFENCE

Meanwhile, Swartbooi says LPM members decided to be respectful during this year's Sona.

"We, for instance, did what we did not do last year. Last year when Mr Geingob came in, we were not standing up to give him the necessary respect. This year we stood up to accord him the necessary respect," he says.

Swartbooi says the sergeant at arms told him he (the sergeant) may not touch any member of parliament.

However, another officer grabbed the LPM parliamentarian by the arm in an attempt to remove him.