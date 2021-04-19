Ethiopia: 'Wheelchair Basketball Became My Ultimate Source of Happiness'

press release

"Wheelchair basketball has changed my life. It is helping me build my confidence and given me a sense of strength. It has become my ultimate source of happiness," says Woubrist Getnet, a person living with a disability and whose love for this game is unparalleled.

20-year-old, Woubrist, (captain) led her team to the finals of the 6th National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament that was held in Bahir Dar, capital of the Amhara region from 16 to 21 March 2021. She was awarded the trophy of the best female wheelchair basketball player of the tournament. The tournament was organized by the ICRC, in partnership with the Ethiopian Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Wheelchair basketball was introduced in Ethiopia in 2014 mainly with the support of the ICRC. ICRC provides wheelchairs, basketballs and other necessary inputs as well as relevant training for the promotion and development of the sport.

"Had it not been for the ICRC, I would have missed this lovely sport which changed my life for the better," she remarked with a cheerful smile on her face.

Woubrist is a living testimony that disability does not deter one from achieving what they want. "It has given me strength to concentrate on my education and become self-reliant," says Woubrist. Apart from enjoying the sport, she also works as a radiology technologist at the St. Paul Referral Hospital in Addis Ababa after graduating with a Degree in medical radiology technology in 2018.