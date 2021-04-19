Nigeria: Defence Minister, Service Chiefs Visit North East Theatre Command

19 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, and the service chief were on an assessment visit to Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Sunday, led the service chiefs on an assessment visit to Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State.

According to a statement by the Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, he was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Leo Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao.

The security helmsmen were received by the theatre commander, Farouq Yahaya, in Maimalari Cantonment in Borno State.

The commander lauded the sustained commitment shown to the operation by the minister and service chiefs, adding that troops were grateful for the minister's visit to interact with them.

He noted that immediately after their appointments, the service chiefs, led by the CDS, visited the theatre and had been doing so regularly.

Mr Yahaya explained that apart from collective visits by the service chiefs, led by the CDS, the former also visited individually to ensure smooth operations.

He thereafter presented a detailed brief on the operation covering updates, deployments, challenges and projections of the operation.

On his part, the minister conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari for their efforts and sacrifices.

He assured the troops of the federal government's continued support, more equipment and other logistics to OPLD in ending insurgency and indeed other criminalities across the country.

"Highlight of the visit include visit to wounded in action troops admitted at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital where the minister interacted with them. He promised to support the various services to improve on the welfare of troops," the statement said.

Not the first visit

The service chiefs had, upon their appointments, made their first trip to Borno State, the epicentre of the insurgency.

Their first point of call was the Borno State Government House where they met Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The president in January appointed the new service chiefs following the resignation of their predecessors.

The resignation of the former service chiefs followed cries by Nigerians for their sack due to rising insecurity in the country.

