Nigeria Vaccinates 1.09m Persons With 1st Dose of Vaccine

19 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

As of Sunday, April 18, 2021, a total of 1,096,727 persons representing 54.5 percent of the eligible persons targeted with the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered their first dose, according to an update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

A breakdown of the update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data, EMID, System, showed that Lagos remains ahead in the exercise with 203,697 persons vaccinated.

Trailing Lagos are Kano, 58,353; Kaduna, 56,694; Ogun, 53,255; the FCT, 49,192; Katsina, 39,441; Bauchi, 36,196; Oyo, 37,878; Ondo, 31,476; Kwara, 31,208; Edo, 29,173; Jigawa, 28,272; Plateau, 28,567; Gombe, 27,285; Niger, 27,215; Rivers, 28,934; Ekiti, 22,977; Benue, 22,261; Borno, 21,635; Delta, 21,345; Osun, 21,240; Yobe, 21,071; Adamawa, 20,054; Imo, 19,362; Nasarawa, 17,675; Kebbi, 15,939; Zamfara, 15,854; Cross River, 15,281; Akwa Ibom, 12,553; Enugu, 12,144; Sokoto, 11,837; Anambra, 10,982 and Bayelsa, 10,662, Ebonyi, 8,927; Taraba, 8,928; Abia, 9,363 and Kogi 9,801.

Meanwhile, in response to the global shortfall of COVID-19 vaccines and the late commencement of the vaccination in some States, the NPHCDA said it is expanding the eligibility period between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 12 weeks to 8 to 12 weeks.

The agency said the move is in line with the scientific recommendation provided by the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts, SAGE, on immunisation that the two doses of the vaccine be given at 8-12 weeks intervals.

