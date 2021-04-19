Nigeria: Police Zone 13 Hqrts Set Ablaze in Anambra

19 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Okechukwu Obeta

Akwa — The Nigeria Police Force Zone 13 headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia local government are of Anambra state has been set ablaze by hoodlums.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the administrative building of the police zonal headquarters was attacked by hoodlums in the early hours of Monday, April 19, who set the building on fire.

Already, the Anambra State Fire Service men have mobilised to the police zonal facility to put out the raging fire from spreading to other parts of the headquarters.

A video footage of the parts of the police zonal command being gutted by fire, which sources say was recorded by a police officer showed the firefighting vehicle of the state fire service in the premises, an already burnt vehicle and the administrative building on fire.

The mobile phone of the zonal police public relations officer, DSP Nkiru Nwode, was consistently busy when our reporter put calls through to her phone for her reaction.

It was, however, gathered that the identities of the hoodlums responsible for the attack on the police zonal command were yet to be established as at the time of filing this report.

There has been pandemonium along the Enugu - Onitsha expressway location of the police zonal headquarters as travellers and other passers-by along the route were seen scampering for safety.

Details later...

