Rwanda: Genocide Suspect Munyenyezi Deported From U.S.

16 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The US has deported to Rwanda Beatrice Munyenyezi, a wanted fugitive who played a major role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in the former Butare Prefecture, now Huye District.

Media reports in the US indicate that Munyenyezi who was in the past sentenced to 10 years for fraudulently obtaining US citizenship was recently released from prison after she completed her sentence.

This week, as reported, the story would take another twist, as the U.S. government was scheduled to deport Munyenyezi on Thursday to Rwanda.

In 2013, Beatrice Munyenyezi, located in the American state of New Hampshire was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for lying about her role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship.

She was convicted of entering the United States and securing citizenship by lying about her role as a commander of one of the notorious roadblocks where the Tutsi were singled out for slaughter. She also denied affiliation with any political party, despite her husband's leadership role in the extremist Interahamwe militia.

Munyenyezi is the wife of Arsene Ntahobali, who, together with his mother Pauline Nyiramasuhuko, were sentenced to life in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for their role in the Genocide.

Her appeal against this ruling was rejected by an appeals court in 2017.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.