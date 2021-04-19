Tanzania: Squad Bluntness Baffles Yanga

YOUNG Africans don't know what went wrong in their squad after series of winless run and painful draws.

Already the team's pilot seat is threatened by their closest rivals; Simba and Azam a situation that team's technical committee Chairman Dominic Albinus, said forces the club to carry out massive restructuring.

Albinus said the current squad is not as strong as they want despite the club signing many foreign imports. According to Albinus, there have been questions raised over the quality of the players signed by the team, but, Albinus said they can also learn from others how to sign good players and cited Real Madrid's signing of Belgian star Eden Hazard as a good example.

"We did a massive signing of players and I see no reason why people should start complaining much because transfer activities are like gambling and this does not happen at Yanga alone," Albinus said.

"We can learn a lot even from a club like Real Madrid who signed Eden Hazard and believed he was going to deliver big time for them, but that is not the case so far.

"Such a scenario can occur even at Yanga and let me give an example of how our striker Michael Sarpong performed in two seasons while he was in Rwanda. One would not have doubted his ability at all. "We believed Sarpong would come and keep the form or even become a far better player but it has not been the case so far.

There is no player we signed based on only video action supplied, we did objective analysis until we were satisfied with their capability." The official cited the possibility of being a Caf participant in the 2021/22 season as a reason to bolster the Yanga team. "We have got massive chances that we will play in the CAF matches next season but we cannot compete with the kind of squad we have now and so we must make it strong," he added.

Albinus also touched on the vacant position of the head coach which he said will be filled soon. "In the next few days, we are going to unveil a new coach as negotiations are now complete and what remains is his travel arrangements only," he concluded.

"He will come early in order to be part of the team that will decide on our next course as far as signings are concerned." Various reports have linked former Kenya coach Sebastien Migne with the position that was left vacant after Cedric Kaze's exit.