Tanzania: Kudos to Govt for Boosting Foreign Investment

ON Friday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa unveiled measures taken by the government to heighten investment facilitation, including digitising application and issuance of work permits. According to the Prime Minister, the online platform would be used for application and speeding up issuance of permits, a measure that will help to curb corruption as a result of face-to-face mode used in application and issuance of the documents.

The online platform also serves as a One-Stop-Centre that can be effective in controlling corruption and nepotism while attracting more investors in the country. The Premier also directed responsible ministers and institutions to address challenges regarding work permit duration and conditions to acquire the document which scares away foreign investors.

The Prime Minister also assured the public that there will be an electronic system for receiving complaints from investors. The announcement on the measures was made by the Prime Minister in Parliament after many MPs raised concern with investment procedures, including the process for issuing working permits.

According to the Prime Minister, his office has already started taking proper measures focusing on implementing directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently during which she called for improving business and investment environment. Reviewing the 1996 investment policy and investment Act of 1997 is among the tasks that, according to Prime Minister Majaliwa, have been carried out by his office in implementing President Samia's directives.

The PM told MPs that an evaluation on the policy has already been done, and now his office has embarked on preparing the National Investment Strategy which will enable the government to participate in regional investment conferences and improve the environment for investment.

Any nation in the world that strives to expand its economy, widen tax base and create employment opportunities, creating favourable environment to attract investment is one of the top priorities. However, as President Samia pointed out recently, unnecessary bureaucracy which is sometimes supported by policy and laws, has been negatively affecting business environment, seriously discouraging potential investors from investing in the country.

Though the government has been doing its best to protect job opportunities for locals there are concerns that there has been too much restriction on issuance of work permits to skilled personnel from outside the country. Understandably, there are efforts that have been made by the government to improve investment and business climate but experience shows a lot needs to be done to further attract investment.

In any nation, private sector drives the respective country's economic growth and creates job opportunities. Failure to nurture private sector means failure to create favorable environment for economic growth. The latest development made public by Prime Minister Majaliwa on Friday must be welcome by any person wishing this nation good.