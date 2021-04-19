Malawi: Police Arrest 22 Over Failure to Comply With Govt Set Minimum Prices On Farm Produce

18 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Kasungu say they have arrested 22 people for failure to comply with the government set mimimum prices on farm produce.

Police also say the traders were allegedly using uncertified scales.

Edna Mzingwitsa, Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer said the 22 were nabbed during a sweeping exercise done by police within Kasungu manucipality and other trading centres.

Mzingwitsa has since indicated that the suspects will soon appear before courts to answer charges of using unsized scale contrary to section 17 and 24 of weights and measures act and failing to comply with gocernment set price on farm produce.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.