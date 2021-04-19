Malawi Supreme Court Judge Potani Survives Road Accident

Supreme Court of Appeal judge Healey Potani on Saturday afternoon survived a serious car accident in Blantyre.

Images of his official vehicle, a Toyota Prado, circulating on social media shows the accident was serious as the vehicle has been extensively damaged on its fron

Judiciary spokesperson Gladys Gondwe said the judge is in a stable condition.

Gondwe said Potani was rushed to Mlambe Hospital in Lunzu before being referred to the major referral Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

She said she did not have finer details of the accident but their transport manager had rushed to the scene.

Potani, before his promotion to the Supreme Court bench, was among the five judges that presided over the historic presidential election nullification case.

The five heroic judges annulled the 2019 presidential results in which Peter Mutharika was declared winner and ordered a fresh presidential poll, which was later won by Lazarus Chakwera in June last year on the Tonse Alliance ticket.