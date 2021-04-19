Malawi Police Sweep Unroadworth Vehicles, Motorcycles

18 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have impounded 55 vehicles and 36 motorcycles in a sweep to get rid the roads of unroadworth vehicles.

Traffic police officers have since charged owners of the vehicles and motorcycles with various charges for contravening various traffic offences.

The exercise comes as a move to curb the growing trend in which some individuals are operating their cars as taxis.

The operation was made in various ranks within the city which also led to the confiscation of 36 kabaza motorcycles.

Deputy publicist for Lilongwe Police Station, Foster Benjamin said the exercise seeks to bring sanity to the city.

"The bikes were seized since they were not registered and in some instances found carrying more than one passenger.

"Some kabaza operators were also found without licences, leading to the seizure," said Benjamin.

Police say Prime Insurance Company offered to provide insurance cover to kabaza operators at a low cost provided they are in groups or cooperatives.

Meanwhile, police continue to remind individuals to follow protocol in line with traffic rules and regulations or face the law.

