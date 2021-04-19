Nigeria: Why Lagos Govt Is Shutting Down Opebi Road - Official

The construction of collector drain on Opebi road commenced in 2020 to prevent flood in the area.

The Lagos State government has announced a partial closure of Opebi road for two weekends in April.

Announcing the partial closure, Frederic Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, in a statement on Sunday said it is for the next stage of the construction of a collector drain in the axis.

The road closure will be from April 23 to 25 and April 30 to May 2.

"The Lagos State Government will partially close Opebi Road for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain that will deflood the corridor for two weekends, starting from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of April and Friday 30th April to Sunday 2nd May, 2021," the statement partly reads.

According to Mr Oladeinde, the next phase of construction is the final stage and would require introduction of a box culvert across Opebi road.

He further explained that the first half of the culvert will commence next Friday April 23, and be completed on Sunday April 25, while the second and final half of the culvert will start on Friday April 30 and finish on Sunday May 2.

"The lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles access their desired destinations," the Commissioner said.

Mr Oladeinde assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during the period.

He urged motorists in the area to cooperate with the ministry to minimise inconveniences during the course of the construction.

"The State Government once again appeal to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and employ patience and calm in their use of the road during and beyond construction durations," the commissioner said.