Nigeria: Why Lagos Govt Is Shutting Down Opebi Road - Official

19 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The construction of collector drain on Opebi road commenced in 2020 to prevent flood in the area.

The Lagos State government has announced a partial closure of Opebi road for two weekends in April.

Announcing the partial closure, Frederic Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, in a statement on Sunday said it is for the next stage of the construction of a collector drain in the axis.

The road closure will be from April 23 to 25 and April 30 to May 2.

"The Lagos State Government will partially close Opebi Road for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain that will deflood the corridor for two weekends, starting from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of April and Friday 30th April to Sunday 2nd May, 2021," the statement partly reads.

The construction of a collector drain on Opebi road commenced in 2020 to prevent flood in the area.

According to Mr Oladeinde, the next phase of construction is the final stage and would require introduction of a box culvert across Opebi road.

He further explained that the first half of the culvert will commence next Friday April 23, and be completed on Sunday April 25, while the second and final half of the culvert will start on Friday April 30 and finish on Sunday May 2.

"The lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles access their desired destinations," the Commissioner said.

Mr Oladeinde assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during the period.

He urged motorists in the area to cooperate with the ministry to minimise inconveniences during the course of the construction.

"The State Government once again appeal to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and employ patience and calm in their use of the road during and beyond construction durations," the commissioner said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.