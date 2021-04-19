Zimbabwe: Mavetera Delights in Women Empowerment

18 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Renowned actress and politician Tatenda Mavetera has embarked on a women empowerment overdrive in rural Chikomba and Seke through establishing sustainable projects.

Mavetera, who starred as Tendai Jari in the soapie Studio 263, is also Zanu PF Seke-Chikomba legislator (PR).

Standard Style recently caught up with Mavetera in Seke where she was launching a poultry "road-runner" project for women in the area with the politician saying it is her role to ensure that every person takes part in working towards Vision 2030.

"I delight in seeing that all women in rural areas are empowered through establishing sustainable projects for them. I have managed to launch some road runner, tree planting and horticultural projects for women in Chikomba and Seke for them to have a sustainable income. This is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 where we want our country to be a middle-income economy, hence it is our role as citizens to empower each other," she said.

Mavetera, also a businesswoman and farmer, is currently training Zanu PF youths in Mashonaland East province on entrepreneurship.

"We are optimistic that if we are going to have self-sustainable projects for women and other youths, we need to train them first. We are training them before launching the projects and this is crucial in that beneficiaries will be able to handle the projects," she said.

"For example, following the recently launched Presidential piggery project, we have been training beneficiaries on pig production so that they realise profits," she said.

Mavetera is also an assistant speaker in the House of Assembly and founding member of the Federation for Young Farmers Clubs in Zimbabwe Trust (FYFCZT).

FYFCZT has been doing wonders across the country through empowering young people in the farming sector.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

