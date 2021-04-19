Zimbabwe: Lasper Readies Fifth Album

Bindura-based gospel musician Tafadzwa Ncube, aka Lasper, will later this month release his fifth album titled River Jordan.

It has 10 tracks, namely River Jordan, Eloi, Humble Cry, Rumbidzwai, Kukudzai Chirwere, Nherera, Uchafira Kuhope, Ndachema, Ndinamatire and Mwanangu.

"The album carries 10 tracks and we have released a video of one of the songs titled Nherera which is already trending on YouTube," Lasper told Standard Style.

"The song teaches society to have love towards vulnerable groups like orphans and streets kids. It is society that should encourage these vulnerable children to cross the River Jordan."

The Mapopoma hit maker said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their careers.

"We are not able to perform live shows due to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and people are not buying our discs because there is piracy. Our music is being played on social media platforms and we are getting nothing out of it," Lasper said.

Lasper paid tribute to his benefactor Kudzanai Kangara, aka Boss Kangara, who succumbed to Covid-19 early this year.

He confirmed that Little Lilly Primary School was now sponsoring him.

"Right now the owners of the Little Lilly Primary School are my sponsors who are working with me to market my music so that it reaches many people across the country, but I am still looking for sponsors, " he said.

Lasper broke into the mainstream music industry in 2017 as an Afro-jazz musician, but in 2018 he crossed the floor to gospel music where he made his name when he featured Kudzi Nyakudya and Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi on the single titled Mapopoma.

Since then he has carved a niche for himself as his music is receiving fair airplay on local radio stations.

The forthcoming album will be launched on ZBC's National FM.