Egypt: Petroleum Min, Canadian Amb. Confer On Upgrading Mining System

19 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Molla met Monday with newly appointed Canadian Ambassador here Louis Dumas to discuss measures to upgrade the mining system in Egypt.

The meeting took up activities of Canadian petroleum, mining and petrochemical companies operating in Egypt.

Molla, in a statement, said two international bids to explore for gold and minerals had been put up for grabs, noting that the turnout for gold exploration was particularly unprecedented.

Legislative reforms were first made to help develop the mining sector in Egypt, the minister made it clear.

Work is underway to introduce structural reforms and outline strategies to deal with exploration systems, he said.

The petroleum sector, Molla added, is looking forward to benefiting from technical expertise of Canadian institutions and firms in this regard.

For his part, Dumas praised Egypt's success stories in the fields of petroleum, gas and mining.

Egypt has always been and will always be a pivotal country in the Middle East and Africa, the diplomat said.

He told Molla many Canadian companies are interested in expanding investments in the Egyptian mining sector.

Some Canadian firms did win bids to explore for gold in Egypt in light of an improved business climate in the Arab country, Dumas noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.