Egypt: President Sisi Ordered Removing Any Financial Hurdles Curbing Coronavirus Fight

19 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tageldin said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed action to remove any financial hurdles facing the fight against coronavirus.

In exclusive statements to ExtraNews, Tageldin said President Sisi reiterated the necessity of providing all necessary financial allocations for medical, health or preventive facilities, along with medical supplies to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

He also noted that Egypt is currently seeking to produce coronavirus vaccines locally to cover domestic needs, adding that Egypt could be a base for supplying other friendly countries, especially in Africa and the Middle East region, with their needs of the vaccines.

The presidential adviser also noted that the coronavirus crisis has proved that the presence of powerful health and humanitarian entities serve the sector of vaccines, which have become a very important national need.

He made it clear that Egypt is currently in the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and there should be more collaboration to curb the virus and its impact on society.

All facilitation to get the coronavirus shots will be made, Tageldin said, adding that new vaccination places would be announced to ease the process for the elderly, who could face problems in recording online.

