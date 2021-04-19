Egypt: Health Minister Confers With Russian Ambassador On Providing Sputnik-V Vaccine to Egypt

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed conferred on Monday with Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgiy Borisenko on means of providing the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine to Egypt to help it curb the spread of coronavirus under directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Assistant Health Minister For Public Health Initiatives Mohamed Hassani and Head of the Central Administration for Technical Support and Head of the Minister's Technical Office Neveen El Nahhas attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed means of manufacturing the Russian vaccine in Egypt through the Egyptian companies to secure the local needs for the vaccines and increase investment opportunities by exporting the production to the African market, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The spokesman also said the Russian vaccine has received the approval of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and would be given a priority in its roll-out among the state's employees and workers in the various sectors.

The Russian diplomat, for his part, asserted that his country is ready to fully cooperate with Egypt in countering the spread of coronavirus, affirming that the two countries' relations are deeply rooted. He also reiterated that Moscow will soon end measures to send amounts of Sputnik-V vaccines to Egypt.