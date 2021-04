Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to HM Mswati III, King of Eswatini, on the occasion of his birthday.

HM the King expresses, in the message, to HM Mswati III His warmest congratulations and his best wishes for good health, happiness and long life.

The Sovereign also seizes this opportunity to welcome the bonds of friendship, solidarity and mutual consideration between Morocco and Eswatini.