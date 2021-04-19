Chad: President Poised to Extend His 30 Years in Power

African Union
Idriss Déby Itno President of Chad
18 April 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Partial provisional results in Chad's April 11 election released Saturday show President Idriss Deby leading and appearing to be headed for another term in office, extending his three-decade rule.

Preliminary results are expected April 25.

Deby is viewed in Europe and the U.S. as a key ally in the fight against terrorism in West and Central Africa. Within the country, though, there have been signs of growing discontent over his handling of Chad's oil wealth.

Opposition leaders had called on supporters to boycott the vote.

In addition, a group of Libya-based rebels, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, has been launching attacks. The group attacked a Chadian border post in the north on election day.

Chad's army said Saturday that it had "completely destroyed" the convoy of rebels that attacked the country.

The British government said that two of the rebel group's convoys were approaching the capital, N'Djamena, Saturday.

The U.S. Embassy in Chad issued a security alert Saturday, ordering nonessential staff to leave the country because of potential violence in the city.

Britain also told its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Chad's President Seeks a Sixth Term in a Region for Old Men
How a Popular Movement Could End Chad President's 30-Year Rule
Many Strategies but Little Progress Securing the Sahel
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.