South Africa: CSA's Members' Council Sets the Sport On Course for International Isolation

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South African cricket faces international suspension after Members' Council refuses to accept constitutional changes to modernise and improve its failing governance.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has put cricket's recalcitrant so-called leaders on notice. He intends to invoke his office's considerable powers and strip Cricket South Africa (CSA) of its right to run the sport in the country, which would essentially mean the Proteas are no longer recognised as South Africa's national team.

This dramatic step has come about after the CSA Members' Council (MC), the highest decision-making body in the sport, refused to accept changes to its Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI), despite agreeing to do so after months of negotiation.

A Special General Meeting (SGM) held last Saturday was supposed to be little more than a rubber-stamping of changes to the MOI. The most significant change was that a future CSA board of directors would have a majority of independents in line with a 2012 report by Judge Chris Nicholson.

But after statements a week earlier from both Mthethwa's office and CSA's interim board (appointed by Mthethwa in October 2020) that the MC had agreed to the new direction, the dysfunctional body failed to reach the 75% majority to make...

