Zimbabwe: Masimba Pushes Govt to Stem Arbitrage

18 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Tatira Zwinoira

CONSTRUCTION giant Masimba Holdings Limited says its ability to finish projects on its order book will hinge on government's ability to tackle rife arbitrage activities in Zimbabwe's foreign currency market.

Chairman Gregory Sebborn, who spoke as the foreign currency situation remains volatile, said the listed firm had upcoming deals in both the private and public sectors.

Access to foreign currency remains a challenge in Zimbabwe, where the central bank's foreign currency auction system has struggled to meet demand.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced the foreign currency auction system in June last year to tackle the shortages, which have provoked an explosion of an expensive black market foreign currency market with healthy greenback stocks.

Sebborn noted that authorities' actions in the coming months would determine how Masimba would perform.

The firm has been at the vortex of a huge reconstruction effort in Cyclone Idai-hit Manicaland province where billions of Zimbabwe dollars have been deployed to rebuild a region that was grounded two years ago as roads and other infrastructure sank after floodwaters swept ashore, with authorities ordering mass evacuations.

This year's heavy rains have also created more opportunities for construction firms.

Sebborn said inflation-adjusted revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 rose 248% to $5,2 billion, from $1,4 billion during the comparable period in 2019, as profit after tax grew 113% to $327,38 million.

"The foreign currency auction system has contributed to a stable operating environment, the continued improvement of which provides opportunities for implementation of long-term infrastructure projects," Sebborn said.

"However, we urge the authorities to pursue appropriate policies that will mitigate the pricing arbitrage risks. "The group, as at reporting date, had a solid order book that included roads, mining and housing infrastructure and its execution thereof will largely be dependent on the sustenance of the current operating conditions as alluded to above. The order book is evenly balanced between the public and private sectors. The board remains alive to the current risks and opportunities and will maintain its value and growth strategy in 2021," he added.

The earnings growth was driven by improved operational efficiencies on contracting projects and fair value gains realised on the revaluation of investment properties.

"The group's net working capital improved to $454,9 million (2019:$316 951 651), while borrowings increased to $129,2 million (2019: $19,2 million), mainly to support strategic capital investments and working capital," Sebborn said.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.