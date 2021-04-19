Ethiopia: Acknowledging Teachers to Nurture Rational Generation

These days President Sahlework Zewde is busy participating in several crucial events side by side with her official duties. She partook in various programs in which she shared her experiences to the audience through her concrete remarks.

Accordingly, the president consecutively participated in women rights advocating events in which she echoed the message of ensuring right through practical activities and noticeable accomplishments. She also appeared in a program that dictates about shaping the mindset of the generation in order to render it a driving engine in a nation building process.

Among these, the president chaired the International Commission on the Futures of Education's meeting. The Commission, comprised of renowned experts from all over the world, is working on a report that will serve as a guide for policy makers, educators and learners on what modern and inclusive education should look like in the future.

The president also expressed the need to acknowledge and promote teachers in order to honor the profession which stand for nurturing educated and virtuous citizen that will serve as a pillar to an overall development of a given country.

Acknowledgement of teachers helps to honor the profession and attract youths to develop interest towards teaching. Therefore such program must be expanded and encouraged, she said this on 8 April 2021 in a ceremony organized by Ministry of Education to acknowledge prominent and successful teachers.

The event was held to appreciate teachers who were nationally recognized for their exceptional works. In her remarks, the president highlighted the importance of recognizing and appreciating teachers as a way to emphasize the vital role teachers played and to encourage young people to consider teaching as a viable career.

"We need a generation that believes in solving disagreement through discussion, accept rational thought than any other times," she noted.

On the occasion, the president has handed over an acknowledgement certificate to successful, prominent, retired and young teachers and to managers of the Ethiopian Teachers Association. Accordingly, the president rewarded prominent and retired teachers with 40,000 Birr and medal. Successful teachers who are at work currently received medal and 50,000 Birr from the president. She also handed over a two million Birr reward to The Ethiopian Teachers Association.

The President, who stated that she started her career in the Ministry of Education, highlighted the crucial role that teachers play in developing a generation which is humble, law abiding, open minded, tolerant and respects the most basic right to life.

Finally, the President told the teachers that much is expected of the 700,000 teachers in the nation as they take on this charge. The Ministry of Education selected 183 teachers to be recognized from the federal to the district level