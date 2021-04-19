South Africa: Damelin College Refunds - When a Journalist's Pen Is the Mightiest Tool Available

opinion

My stomach dropped as I received more and more notifications of their emails each hour. What if nothing came of this? What can I, as a journalist, really do? Judging from online comments, there are thousands of students who need help.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"Can you help me please!"

"I have been phoning, sending emails but with no response. It's very hurting because now I am a mom of three and I only have my matric certificate. At work they keep on advertising posts, but I have nothing to provide. It hurts my feelings. I only earn a little, I am failing to support my children, it is very painful what I am going through, please help me with my certificate or results."

"Kindly assist as now I am unemployed and need that money to pay for my daughter's outstanding fees for high school."

"I hope you can assist."

"Your assistance in this regard is highly appreciated."

"Please, please, please assist me in getting my money back, Christi."

These are just a handful of the emails I received when Maverick Citizen put out a call this week for students...