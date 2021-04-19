South Africa: Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom - Lessons From 100,000 Years of Human History

analysis

How did Einstein help create Eskom? Why can an Indonesian volcano explain the Great Trek? What do the late King Zwelithini and Charlemagne have in common? These are some of the questions Johan Fourie explores in this accessible economic history spanning everything from the human migration out of Africa 100,000 years ago to the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom' is published by Tafelberg.

"Awaking on Friday morning, June 20, 1913, the South African Native found himself, not actually a slave, but a pariah in the land of his birth." So begins Sol Plaatje's Native Life in South Africa, a book in which he appeals against one of the most consequential pieces of legislation passed by the new Union of South Africa after its establishment in 1910.

The Natives Land Act of 1913 restricted ownership of land by black South Africans to a small fraction of the available agricultural land of the country. It decreed that whites and blacks were not allowed to buy land from each other. And although the Act did not have an immediate impact as many, including Plaatje, had thought it would, it began a process of legislative segregation that would ultimately culminate in...