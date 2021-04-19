Ethiopia: Cornerstone for Construction of U.S.$350M Metal, Cement Industry Laid in Dire Dawa

18 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A cornerstone for the construction of a Metal and Cement Industry Complex with a cost of 350 million USD was laid today in Dire Dawa City Administration.

Speaker of House of Federation, Aden Farah has laid the cornerstone in the presence of several high ranking government officials.

The Speaker said during the occasion that the industry complex, which will be rested on 103 hectares of land, is expected to enhance the supply of cement and metals in the country in addition to its contribution for the overall social and economic development.

The industrial complex will also play role in saving the country's foreign currency expenses, Adem noted, adding that it will further create jobs to farmers and communities around the complex.

Dire Dawa City Deputy Mayor, Ahmed Mohammed said for his part that the expansion of such manufacturing industries is critical to attain the vision of making the City one of the major industrial centers for the eastern part of the country.

Officials from Federal and Region States including Deputy President of Somali Regional State, Mustefe Mohammed, Trade and Industry Minister, Melaku Alebel, were present at the ceremony.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.