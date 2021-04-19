Ethiopia: Cornerstone for Construction of U.S.$350M Metal, Cement Industry Laid in Dire Dawa

Addis Ababa — A cornerstone for the construction of a Metal and Cement Industry Complex with a cost of 350 million USD was laid today in Dire Dawa City Administration.

Speaker of House of Federation, Aden Farah has laid the cornerstone in the presence of several high ranking government officials.

The Speaker said during the occasion that the industry complex, which will be rested on 103 hectares of land, is expected to enhance the supply of cement and metals in the country in addition to its contribution for the overall social and economic development.

The industrial complex will also play role in saving the country's foreign currency expenses, Adem noted, adding that it will further create jobs to farmers and communities around the complex.

Dire Dawa City Deputy Mayor, Ahmed Mohammed said for his part that the expansion of such manufacturing industries is critical to attain the vision of making the City one of the major industrial centers for the eastern part of the country.

Officials from Federal and Region States including Deputy President of Somali Regional State, Mustefe Mohammed, Trade and Industry Minister, Melaku Alebel, were present at the ceremony.