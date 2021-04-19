Congo-Kinshasa: Climate Crisis and the Congo Basin - the Planet's Future May Ride On President Tshisekedi's Grip On the DRC

analysis

The Congo Basin's forests and peatlands are a major component of Earth's life-support systems, and it is a key supplier of vital minerals needed to build a low carbon economy. The case for the people of the Congo to benefit from not exploiting these resources is irrefutable.

Few people, if asked to name the most strategic countries in the world, would place the Democratic Republic of Congo at the top of the list. But the natural resources of the DRC will be critical to the existential battle to save the planet.

The Congo Basin is the location of the world's second-largest rainforest and holds its most extensive tropical peatlands, which sequesters billions of tons of carbon. It is also a key supplier of vital minerals needed to build a low carbon global economy, including most of the world's cobalt production (an essential element in batteries for electric vehicles), copper, tungsten, tantalite and lithium.

Confidence in the DRC has been strengthened by signs that President Felix Tshisekedi has succeeded against the odds in marginalising his predecessor Joseph Kabila. Furthermore, Tshisekedi is emerging as an unlikely, but critical voice as the world moves towards a greener global economy.

Tshisekedi, who is this...