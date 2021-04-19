Africa: Uganda Terminate Coach Mckinstry's Contract

19 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has terminated the contract of national team coach Johnathan McKinstry on Monday (19 April 2021).

"The Head Coach of the Uganda Men's National team, Johnathan McKinstry, has today reached an agreement with FUFA to bring an end to his 18 months at the helm of the Uganda Cranes," said a communication from FUFA.

McKinstry signed a three-year contract to handle the Cranes since September 2019, and guided Uganda to victory in the regional 2019 Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Cup. He previously handled the national teams of Sierra Leone and Rwanda.

"FUFA would like to thank Coach McKinstry and his staff for the work and dedication to developing the Uganda Cranes during their tenure. We wish him well in all his future endeavors," added the communication.

McKinstry was early last month suspended by FUFA ahead of the two AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

The two matches were led by local coaches Abudallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi. Uganda failed to qualify for their third straight AFCON after drawing 0-0 with Burkina Faso in Kampala and falling 1-0 away to Malawi.

Uganda is expected to have a new coach when they battle in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifications that start next June. The Cranes are placed in Group E alongside Mali, Rwanda and Kenya.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.