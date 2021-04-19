South Africa: President's Virtual Reading Club to Review Mohale Mashigo's Novel

19 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Reading Coalition (NRC) is continuing its efforts to extend reading networks across all ages through the monthly President's Virtual Reading Club (VRC) sessions.

The NRC has already coordinated four VRC sessions, where several books have been reviewed. It will host its fifth instalment on 22 April 2021 to discuss Mohale Mashigo's debut novel, The Yearning.

The session will take place via Microsoft Teams from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm on Thursday.

South African anti-apartheid activist, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, and Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, will review the book.

Interested participants are encouraged to register to attend the session on www.nrc.org.za.

The NRC has supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to improve reading nationally - from the classroom to the living room.

"In an endeavour to build a community around reading, the NRC continues to network reading clubs nationally to extend the permeation of the reading culture across the country," the coalition said.

The NRC is a coordinating structure, where all reading initiatives and interested stakeholders can come together to share knowledge and successful learning experiences.

The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) established the forum as a comprehensive national response to the reading challenges facing South Africa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

