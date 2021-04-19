Ethiopia: Two Bottom Outlets of GERD Completed, Operationalized - Water, Irrigation & Energy Minister

18 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele disclosed today that the construction two bottom outlets (BO) of the GERD that provides release of water into the downstream has been completed, tested and become operational.

The 2 BOs have capacity of passing entire annual Abbay flow in a year, provide assurances of flow of water to downstream at no time water interrupted, the Minister Twitted.

According to him, other 13 outlets are under construction adding huge capacity of water release.

In the rainy season these BO guarantee flow while filling takes place as inflow exceeding outflow at reservoir. As such GERD is important for power generation for the needs of Ethiopia, the Minister stated.

"It removes flood risk in Sudan like the one occurred last season, saves losses of water in flood plains and GERD is not a concern for harm. It is designed smart as filling an construction go in parallel, constructed as high quality & state of the art modern facility. Rests on meters square area," Sileshi pointed out.

Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

