South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga - Some Safe Seats for the ANC, Plus a Few Tricky Assignments for DA and IFP

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

It has been more than 140 days since the last round of by-elections in South Africa. The latest round of by-elections kick off this week.

There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April.

This is the first of two preview articles looking at contested wards. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

There are three by-elections taking place in the iLembe district, which includes KwaDukuza, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe and Mandeni. The ANC governs outright in all four municipalities. The most competitive of the municipalities is Maphumulo. The IFP is the official opposition in all but one municipality, KwaDukuza, here the DA is the official opposition.

Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement will hope that the two independent candidates do well in the iLembe by-elections and that there is a trend for voters to back independents in this election year.

Ward 5 (Lindelani) in KwaDukuza: IFP (55%), ANC (44%), EFF (1%). Poll (71%)

North of eThekwini, KwaDukuza is on the North Coast of KZN. Its principal town is Stanger, and includes holiday towns such as Ballito, Salt Rock, Tinley Manor and Blythedale Beach....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.