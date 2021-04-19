South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga - Some Safe Seats for the ANC, Plus a Few Tricky Assignments for DA and IFP

analysis

It has been more than 140 days since the last round of by-elections in South Africa. The latest round of by-elections kick off this week.

There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April.

This is the first of two preview articles looking at contested wards. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

There are three by-elections taking place in the iLembe district, which includes KwaDukuza, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe and Mandeni. The ANC governs outright in all four municipalities. The most competitive of the municipalities is Maphumulo. The IFP is the official opposition in all but one municipality, KwaDukuza, here the DA is the official opposition.

Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement will hope that the two independent candidates do well in the iLembe by-elections and that there is a trend for voters to back independents in this election year.

Ward 5 (Lindelani) in KwaDukuza: IFP (55%), ANC (44%), EFF (1%). Poll (71%)

North of eThekwini, KwaDukuza is on the North Coast of KZN. Its principal town is Stanger, and includes holiday towns such as Ballito, Salt Rock, Tinley Manor and Blythedale Beach....