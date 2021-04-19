Namibia: IPC Erongo Elects Regional Leaders

ABOUT 100 members of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) from the seven constituencies in the Erongo region converged at Swakopmund on Saturday to elect their regional leaders.

The elected leaders will be in office for the next three years from 2021 to 2024.

The party elected the interim regional commander Aloisius Kangulu as the regional chairperson with Joachim Wietershen first vice-chairperson and Christian Kazuvire second vice-chairperson.

None of the members who are serving on local authorities and regional councils made it to the regional leadership structures.

In his acceptance speech, Kangulu said now that the party has a constitution, it is the right time for the region to have democratically elected leadership and structures.

"Yes, we were an undemocratic, unelected structure, but we could produce about 72 local authority councillors. What about 2024, now that we are now being led by democratically elected leaders? One of you will answer this question come 2024," he said.

Kangulu condemned party members who announced their departure from the party through social media and traditional media outlets. Most members who left the party gave reasons for the dictatorship of the party's leader Panduleni Itula who, according to the party constitution, has veto powers.

"As committed leaders of IPC, we condemn these individuals. In IPC, you either join and adhere to the principles of the party, else you will not find comfort," said Kangulu.

The new leadership in the Erongo region was sworn-in by the party's secretary general Christina Auchamub.

Itula congratulated his members for hosting the conference that, according to him, was not marred with controversy.

"When I came in here, I was looking at the floor and saw that it was brown. I thought there were brown envelopes around here. I could certainly not smell any Fishrot. I have never seen a democratic process within a democratic Namibia which had no sign of Fishrot or brown envelopes to conduct our democratic principles in electing our leaders," said Itula.

The IPC elective conference was live-streamed on social media, which, according to Itula, was for transparency.

Rudolf Kahingunga is the regional mobiliser, Anna Fillemon (secretary), Gelda Waterboer (assistant secretary) and Monica Gawus (treasurer). Launa Garosas was elected into the responsibility of health affairs, Adolf Kahmann (veteran affairs), Julia Eino (women affairs), Lydia Joel (youth affairs) and John Tjivongwa (elders affairs).

The Omusati region also elected its leaders on Saturday.

The Kavango West, Kavango East, Zambezi, Oshikoto, Oshana. Otjozondjupa regions have already held their elective conferences. The other regions will hold their elective conferences in the coming weeks.