South Africa: Talking Through Grief May Be the Life Support People in Mourning Need, Says Sangoma Amanda Gcabashe

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Del Monte

We are living through a time of great disconnection, which is affecting our grieving process, but sangoma Amanda Gcabashe throws a bone of hope and says our innate resilience will redeem us.

In her 2015 TEDxJohannesburg Talk, My life as a traditional healer in the 21st Century, Amanda Gcabashe, a sangoma of 21 years, said "people usually remember that there is someone called a sangoma when they have lost all hope and explored all other options".

Gcabashe learnt this at a young age when, for the first time, her mother found herself in a sangoma's waiting room with her sisters when she fell chronically ill in 1994. Her mother would later find out from a sangoma in Howick who had addressed her as a peer in the waiting room prior to their consultation that, like Gcabashe's grandmother, she too had missed her "calling".

Born in KwaZulu-Natal in 1975 to a white father and Zulu mother, Gcabashe's spiritual background was varied.

She was subsequently told that her maternal grandmother - a subject she says appeared regularly in the dream visions leading up to her Ukuthwasa - could not follow nor fulfil her calling because she was married to an Anglican priest....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

