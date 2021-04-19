South Africa: Talking Through Grief May Be the Life Support People in Mourning Need, Says Sangoma Amanda Gcabashe

analysis

We are living through a time of great disconnection, which is affecting our grieving process, but sangoma Amanda Gcabashe throws a bone of hope and says our innate resilience will redeem us.

In her 2015 TEDxJohannesburg Talk, My life as a traditional healer in the 21st Century, Amanda Gcabashe, a sangoma of 21 years, said "people usually remember that there is someone called a sangoma when they have lost all hope and explored all other options".

Gcabashe learnt this at a young age when, for the first time, her mother found herself in a sangoma's waiting room with her sisters when she fell chronically ill in 1994. Her mother would later find out from a sangoma in Howick who had addressed her as a peer in the waiting room prior to their consultation that, like Gcabashe's grandmother, she too had missed her "calling".

Born in KwaZulu-Natal in 1975 to a white father and Zulu mother, Gcabashe's spiritual background was varied.

She was subsequently told that her maternal grandmother - a subject she says appeared regularly in the dream visions leading up to her Ukuthwasa - could not follow nor fulfil her calling because she was married to an Anglican priest....