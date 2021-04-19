South Africa: 'The Miracle of the One Thing' - a Poem By Mbali Vilakazi

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mbali Vilakazi

'The Miracle Of The One Thing', which was written in December 2020 by poet, performer and speaker Mbali Vilakazi, reminds us of the power of reconnecting and togetherness.

Might we build our altars together.

Might we bring our roses, our jasmine and marigolds.

This is our blood

Our broken dreams

Our bones

Our water Our spirit

Our drums Our trouble

Our collective body.

Might we grieve together?

Might we repeat ourselves into a circle

Like before Before each other

Before the flame

Might we listen to the elders,

Might we remember them

The wisdom that is our inheritance:

We were never meant to grieve alone.

Might we meet here then, where things leave you?

Even this, our darkness, is sacred

All of our fear lined with stones

This too is our song

Washing our hand of the dust

Of graveyards -

Fresh cut aloe in basins

Sorghum and ceremony

Our window smeared with ash

The hidden light in all the

matter.

This gift, the wound you did not want.

What are you mourning?

The life you expected to live?

.

Put it down.

And we will witness you.

