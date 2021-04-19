South Africa: 'The Miracle of the One Thing' - a Poem By Mbali Vilakazi

'The Miracle Of The One Thing', which was written in December 2020 by poet, performer and speaker Mbali Vilakazi, reminds us of the power of reconnecting and togetherness.
Might we build our altars together.
Might we bring our roses, our jasmine and marigolds.
This is our blood
Our broken dreams
Our bones
Our water Our spirit
Our drums Our trouble
Our collective body.
Might we grieve together?
Might we repeat ourselves into a circle
Like before Before each other
Before the flame
Might we listen to the elders,
Might we remember them
The wisdom that is our inheritance:
We were never meant to grieve alone.
Might we meet here then, where things leave you?
Even this, our darkness, is sacred
All of our fear lined with stones
This too is our song
Washing our hand of the dust
Of graveyards -
Fresh cut aloe in basins
Sorghum and ceremony
Our window smeared with ash
The hidden light in all the
matter.
This gift, the wound you did not want.
What are you mourning?
The life you expected to live?
.
Put it down.
And we will witness you.
