Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia Has No Intention of Causing Harm to Lower Riparian Countries

18 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia, in developing Abbay River for its needs, has no intention of causing harm to lower riparian countries.

According to the Premier, heavy rains last year enabled successful 1st filling of the GERD while the presence of the GERD itself has undoubtedly prevented severe flooding in neighboring Sudan.

Ahead of the 2nd filling, Ethiopia is releasing more water from last year storage through newly completed outlets and sharing information, Abiy twitted today.

The next filling takes place only during heavy rainfall months of July/August, ensuring benefits in reducing floods in Sudan, he added.

