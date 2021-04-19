South Africa: Varsity Cup Players Embrace Covid-19 Bio-Bubble Life

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Simon Borchardt

University teams take the pandemic protocols in their stride.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

On their sixth night in the biosecure bubble at the University of Pretoria (Tuks), known as the Varsity Cup Village, the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) Ikey Tigers held a "Varsity Cup's Got Talent" competition. There was singing, guitar-playing and a lot of laughing as four UCT teams - the tight-five forwards, loose forwards, inside backs and outside backs - took each other on. (For the record, the outside backs won.)

The night before, UCT had beaten Wits in their round-two match at nearby Loftus Versfeld, before returning to Tuks' Future Africa campus, which is hosting eight of the 10 Varsity Cup teams (Tuks and the University of Johannesburg are staying at the Tuks High Performance Centre, or HPC).

Teams are kept in separate "pods" while in the village and are not allowed to interact with each other on non-match days.

Under head coach Tom Dawson-Squibb, who has a degree in sports psychology and is also the Stormers' leadership and performance coach, UCT have taken a unique approach to this year's Varsity Cup, which is being played across three bubbles from 4...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.