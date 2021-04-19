Ethiopia: IGAD to Inaugurate Regional Cancer Centre of Excellence Addis Ababa

18 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will officially inaugurate its Regional Cancer Centre of Excellence on Monday at a ceremony in Addis Ababa.

The ceremony will be presided over by the IGAD Executive Secretary, Ambassadors of the IGAD member states, senior Government officials of Ethiopia, and development partners.

This state-of-the-art center, expected to be a key contributor in the global fight against cancer, is estimated to cost 500 million USD and was established by the decision of the IGAD Council in 2012.

Speaking in Djibouti before departing for Addis Ababa, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu urged IGAD member countries and partners to mobilize resources and expertise to ensure the success of the project.

"We hope that the science and technology driven center will be able to make meaningful contributions to the realization of IGAD region's goal to become a regional leader in provision world class health care for cancer patients and come up with cutting age research and training to contain the disease. We therefore appeal for strong commitment to the IGAD Regional Cancer Center of Excellence to give hope to citizens suffering from cancer in the region", said Dr Workneh.

Upon completion, the center will provide accessible world-class quality cancer care services including diagnosis, treatment, and research.

The primary objective of the Center is aimed at dealing with the growing cancer-induced health care challenge being experienced in the region, and train skilful and competent professionals in prevention and treatment of cancer.

The 200,000 meter square land where the Center is housed is generously donated by the Government of Ethiopia.

